Matt Brown Issues Statement On Pulling Out Of UFC On FOX 29

Matt Brown has been forced to the sidelines and is out of his bout against a former title contender at UFC on FOX 29.

Brown vs. Carlos Condit was slated to take place at UFC on FOX 29 (UFC Glendale). However, it won’t be happening as he has suffered a torn ACL and has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled welterweight bout.

The UFC is looking for a replacement for Brown to fight Condit at this event.

Brown confirmed the news by issuing this statement on his official Twitter account:

“Wish it was all April Fools but I did tear my acl over the weekend. I hope @CarlosCondit gets an opponent and doesn’t have to lose out on the opportunity. We’ll do it for sure when I’m back. #thirdtimeisacharm.”

Going into Brown’s bout against Diego Sanchez on the main card of UFC Fight Night 120, he was on a three-fight stoppage skid and made it clear that this would be his retirement fight.

As seen in the fight, he broke that losing streak by landing a devastating elbow strike to knock out the always tough Sanchez. He then revealed that he wasn’t retiring from the sport.

Just four years ago, they were booked against each other at UFC on FOX 9, but Brown sustained a back injury that forced him out of the fight. The bout never got re-booked.

UFC on FOX 29 is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass,. Here is the updated card:

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Carlos Condit vs. TBA

John Moraga vs. Wilson Reis

Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek

Dhiego Lima vs. Yushin Okami

Cortney Casey vs. Michelle Waterson

Tim Boetsch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Shana Dobson vs. Lauren Mueller

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brad Tavares

Patrick Williams vs. Luke Sanders

Matthew Lopez vs. Alejandro Perez

Ricky Rainey vs. Muslim Salikhov

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Moret