Mark Hunt Has Sights Set On Two Names For Next Fight

UFC Veteran Mark Hunt is looking for his next fight. It’s an interesting time for him right now as he is closing in on the end of his career and only has two fights left on his UFC contract.

He was last seen in the Octagon back in February when he lost by unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 221.

As a result of this loss, it ended his hopes of having another title shot. The belief is that Hunt will leave the promotion once his deal is up due to the fact of him suing the company.

Hunt has two names in mind for a potential fight this summer. He wants Francis Ngannou or Alexander Volkov.

“We’re looking to see if I can get Ngannou for August in Hawaii – that’d be great,” Hunt told Sporting News recently. “Ngannou would be good for me, or [Alexander] Volkov, who just beat Fabricio – if he’s still available. “I’m just trying to get someone higher than me. I’ve got two fights left, so I’m seeing if I can get Ngannou. I don’t know if they’ve confirmed Hawaii, but it’d be a great match… see who shoots for the takedown first. I fought a guy that was beneath me last time, so I want someone higher now,” Hunt said. “Even Werdum, I want that rematch, but Ngannou would be a better match. Even give me Blaydes again and I’ll have another shot at him.”

Ngannou is coming off a loss to heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic back in January at UFC 220 while Volkov is coming off a loss to light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

It should be noted that Blaydes and Alistair Overeem are expected to fight one another at UFC 225. However, a rematch with Werdum would be fitting at this point. If you recall, Werdum knocked out Hunt to claim the interim heavyweight title.