Luke Rockhold Planning To Push Romero To ‘Breaking Point’ At UFC 221

Originally scheduled to face middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 221 from Perth, Australia, it was recently revealed that Luke Rockhold will take on Yoel Romero in an interim title fight after Whittaker suffered an injury.

Although he admitted that it wasn’t an ‘ideal’ situation for him, Rockhold is looking to make the best of it and ultimately showcase his championship skill set:

“It’s not an ideal situation, of course, obviously,” Rockhold said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I’m going across the world to fight a guy that I could fight down the street. I wanted to fight Whittaker. It’s a fight I’ve been seeking for a long time, and I thought it was a good time to make it happen, but obviously he’s got some health issues. I wish him the best and I know Whittaker’s not a man to run away from anything. I respect that kid and I wish him the best. I hope it’s not too serious. “Yoel was the option right off the bat, and I’m ready to fight as long as the money’s right, the belt’s on the line,” Rockhold continued. “I had a good conversation with (UFC general counsel) Hunter Campbell and we worked out the situation, and we have an interim belt, which, it’s a good situation for me. Robert will out for over a year now, and champions have to stay active. And when you’re not, I think this is a justified situation. So, Yoel is as tough as they come. I mean, no one beats Yoel unless you’re a champion, and that’s what I am, that’s what I’m going to do.”

In terms of the matchup, Rockhold revealed that a bout against Romero is a fight he likes:

“I think Yoel has more holes to expose in his game,” Rockhold added. “I think Whittaker’s tighter. I think he’s harder to get to, whereas Yoel will kinda leave himself open. So, very similar fights, but I like this matchup.”

Romero is coming off of a decision loss to Whittaker at UFC 213 this past July, but prior to that, he had been on a tear. Rockhold, however, plans to push the former Olympian to his ‘breaking point’:

“I think Yoel, his body is suspect,” Rockhold said. “I think his body can only go so — the way he fights, I think he can only push so hard for so long. Mentally, I think he has it. I mean, he has the will to win even when he’s tired. It’s about making his body quit, and that’s what I plan to do. He’s got limitations, he’s got holes, so I’m going to pick him apart and I’m going to push his body to that breaking point. I know he’s going to come forward, I know he’s dangerous, I know he’s not going to quit, but I know his body will give out, and I’m going to push him to that level.”

