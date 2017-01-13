Five Title Fights The UFC Needs To Book Right Now

With the new year upon us, it’s clear that the UFC is dealing with a serious issue regarding a lack of legitimate stars and therefore, also a lack of the legitimate pay-per-view (PPV) draws the promotion currently possesses.

This theory can be seen in the fact that there simply isn’t much interest in the UFC’s upcoming shows, which is an unusual feeling. Typically, the promotion has started off each new year with a bang, but at this point, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

For what it’s worth, UFC 209, which takes place on March 4, 2017 is shaping up to be quite a strong card, but other than that, new UFC owners WME-IMG and promotional matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard have received some criticism for the lack of big fights taking place in the coming months.

While a lack of stars has certainly played into this matter, the UFC also seems to, for whatever reason, not be scheduling title fights that are clearly next in line. With that being said, let’s take a look at five title fights that the UFC needs to book, and quickly:

Michael Bisping vs. Yoel Romero

After brutally knocking out former champion Chris Weidman with a flying knee at Nov. 2016’s UFC 205 from New York, surging Yoel Romero established himself as the clear-cut No. 1 middleweight contender. He and Bisping even exchanged a few words immediately after the bout, setting the stage for what should be an intriguing title fight.

The two have been rumored to be fighting this spring, but there has been no signs from the UFC that this bout is close to being signed, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

The “Count” most recently fought last October, defending his title for the first time with a decision victory in a back-and-forth war with Dan Henderson. While Bisping’s road to the title was an unusual one, he has always been a well-known fighter and his time in the limelight has only increased since winning the strap.

While the outspoken Brit isn’t a massive PPV draw, he is a fighter of interest and it’s clear that he should be fighting Romero next. The UFC should move forward and put this bout on tap for the coming months.