Light Heavyweight Contender Advises Luke Rockhold To ‘Beware’ Of Moving Up

Prior to his UFC 221 main event bout against Yoel Romero this past weekend (Feb. 10, 2018), former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold said that a move up in weight to light heavyweight would be coming ‘soon’.

After suffering a brutal third-round TKO loss to Romero, perhaps that move could be coming sooner than we had expected.

And if it does, Rockhold already has an opponent waiting for him.

Former multi-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson took to his official Instagram account today (Feb. 13, 2018) to issue a warning to Rockhold, while also making it clear that he’d have no problem welcoming the ex-champion to the 205-pound ranks:

Gustafsson rose to prominence in 2013 when he took then champion Jon Jones to the brink of defeat at UFC 165, although “Bones” ended up squeaking out a split-decision victory. “The Mauler” then challenged Daniel Cormier for the title at UFC 192, but once again suffered a closely fought split-decision loss.

Since then, he’s picked up back-to-back victories over the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

If Rockhold intends to move up in weight in the near future, would you like to see him do battle with Gustafsson, while Cormier challenges Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 226 in July?