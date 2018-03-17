Leon Edwards Stops Peter Sobotta With One Second To Spare

Leon Edwards scored a finish over Peter Sobotta just in time.

Welterweight action got the main card of UFC London started. Edwards and Sobotta traded leather inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Edwards was looking for his fifth straight win, while Sobotta was in search of his third victory in a row.

Edwards’ speed advantage was clear early on. He cracked Sobotta with a left hand. A right hand put Sobotta down. Sobotta went for an arm bar, but couldn’t get it. Edwards was in full guard for a majority of the round. Sobotta threatened with a kimura, but he wasn’t able to do much. The fight returned to the feet. Sobotta landed some clean punches as Edwards could not time the counters. A body kick was there for Edwards near the end of the round.

Early in the second stanza, Edwards accidentally kicked his opponent low. Edwards closed the distance and tripped Sobotta for a takedown. Sobotta worked for a kimura. He was able to take the back, but Edwards shook him off. Edwards went back to full guard. The action was stood back up and Edwards kept looking to counter the jab until the horn sounded.

Edwards charged forward with strikes and then went for a takedown. The cage helped Sobotta stay up and they separated. An uppercut connected for Edwards. Sobotta shot in and scored a takedown. Edwards got back to his feet and scored his own takedown. Edwards rained down some strikes. The referee stopped the fight just before the final horn sounded.

Final Result: Leon Edwards def. Peter Sobotta via TKO (strikes) R3, 4:59