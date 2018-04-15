Justin Gaethje Reveals How Many More Fights He Has Left

Justin Gaethje has had a great run in MMA, and it appears that he will be calling it a career soon.

The former WSOF champion is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster of the UFC, and for years, fight fans around the world have wanted to see him compete inside of the Octagon.

There were several dream fights for him to take part in and he has done just that. However, despite signing with the UFC just last year, he has his sights set on the exit door following his latest loss.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC on FOX 29 show (April 14, 2018) that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Dustin Poirier picked up a TKO win in the fourth round over the former WSOF champion.

“I didn’t come into this sport to win or lose. It is the entertainment factor for me,” he said to the media (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “I will be known and remembered as one of the most entertaining fighters that ever did it. I’m content with what just happened, as stupid and crazy as that sounds. I felt so comfortable in there, best I ever felt. “I go in there to entertain people. This is the entertainment business,” he said. “I’ve never been worried about winning and losing. The only thing I’m scared of, is not performing, and not putting on an entertaining fight. That sounds stupid, but it’s what I signed up for. It’s my purpose.”

It should be noted that Gaethje is still just 29-years-old. He’s is currently 1-2 in the UFC and 18-2 overall in his MMA career.