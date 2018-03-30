Joe Rogan & Yves Edwards Believe Frankie Edgar Is Returning Too Soon

There were many people who thought former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is returning to action too early.

And you can add longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and former fighter now analyst Yves Edwards to the list.

In the co-main event of UFC 222 event that went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Ortega scored a big victory over the former UFC lightweight champion.

Now, Edgar is making a quick turnaround as he is slated to fight Cub Swanson in the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Atlantic City event.

They spoke about the situation during the most recent edition of the “JRE MMA Show” podcast.

“I don’t like the fight,” Edwards said (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “Frankie just got knocked out, and that’s really soon to come back. If anybody can bounce back from something like that, it’s a guy like Frankie, but I felt the same way about (Michael) Bisping fighting after – he didn’t get knocked out, he got dropped by Georges (St-Pierre) and then got choked unconscious — it’s like, ‘Yeah, you shouldn’t have taken that (Kelvin) Gastelum fight so soon.’ I feel that way about this fight. “I feel like Frankie wants this fight so he can get that taste out of his mouth, but it’s still going to taste the same. Any time you go back and watch that fight you’re still going to have those feelings. You’re going to win your next fight more than likely. You’re Frankie Edgar. You don’t have to rush it. Let your brain rest and recover.”

UFC Atlantic City is set to take place on April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.