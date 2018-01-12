Jimmy Smith Signs With UFC Broadcast Team

Two weeks after Bellator parted ways with longtime announcer Jimmy Smith, the popular voice has found a home with MMA’s foremost promotion.

It didn’t take long for Smith to find a new home, especially with longtime octagon commentator Joe Rogan lobbying for the UFC to sign Smith, and apparently, that has come to fruition.

Word just broke via MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn that Smith has signed with the UFC to be part of their color broadcast team:

Jimmy Smith has joined the UFC as a broadcaster, the promotion has announced. Great addition to the staple of talent. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 12, 2018

It’s unclear which team Smith will join for his broadcast future with the UFC, but a plethora of options await the announcer. He could join Rogan on pay-per-view, or he could be a supplement/guiding force for more fighter-based commentating teams including Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, and/or Paul Felder.

Either way, however, it’s clear the UFC just got one of the best in the business after letting longtime employee Mike Goldberg go. Goldberg signed with Bellator shortly thereafter, and Smith signing with the UFC has made the commentator switch go full-circle.

Who would you like to see Smith paired up with?