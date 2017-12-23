Jimi Manuwa Claims Two UFC Veterans Declined To Fight Him

Jimi Manuwa is a bit frustrated, to say the least, and he let the social media world know about it on Thursday by taking to his official Twitter account to rant about it.

He called out two top-10 light heavyweights for supposedly declining to fight him. Thus, he decided to put the whole division on notice by calling them “p-ssys.”

He also made it known that he believes that just want to hold onto their respective spots in the rankings.

Manuwa (17-3) is fresh off a 42-second knockout loss to Volkan Oezdemir, who will be challenging Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title at the upcoming UFC 220 pay-per-view event next month in Boston at the TD Garden.

Keep in mind that he does have two knockout wins over current top-10 fighters. If you recall, he stopped Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 204 before wiping out Corey Anderson at UFC London in March.

As to who the two fighters he is talking about, it would be Glover Teixeira and Mauricio Rua. In regards to these two athletes, Teixeira just fought and defeated Misha Cirkunov at last week’s UFC on FOX 26.

On the flip side, Shogun hasn’t competed since his knockout of Gian Villante in March.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was slated to have a rematch against Ovince Saint Preux in September but pulled out due to injury.

Manuwa issued the following on his official Twitter account:

“These p*ssys are declining fights to hold on to their positions. What’s the point in rankings if your not gonna fight the top guys. Glover declined. Shogun declined. Pointing to mush after I bodied him ☝🏾 3 of the top 10 have declined to fight!! #p*ssys.”

