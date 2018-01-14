Jessica-Rose Clark Controls Paige VanZant After ‘PVZ’ Breaks Arm

Jessica-Rose Clark used her grappling to thwart Paige VanZant.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 124 featured a women’s flyweight bout between VanZant and Clark. The fight was promoted to the co-main event slot when Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall was pulled from the card. The action took place inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

VanZant telegraphed her jumping switch kicks. Clark landed some counter punches. VanZant landed a switch kick to the body. Clark connected with a counter right hand. Clark took her opponent down. She went for a head and arm triangle with VanZant standing. They took it to the ground with Clark still in the submission position. Clark had no offense in top control and solely focused on trying to get the submission. VanZant improved her position near the end of the round, but Clark began to lay some leather.

VanZant opened the second stanza with a body kick. She connected with a spinning backfist. Clark tied up and they battled for position. VanZant wound up in top control. Clark was able to take her opponent down. VanZant turned and reversed the position. Clark went for a triangle. Clark rained down some elbows. VanZant survived the round.

A leg kick was there for VanZant early in the final round. VanZant continued to look for the switch kick. She also had trouble finding her range. Clark landed a right hand over the top. Another punch connected for Clark. A counter combination found the mark for Clark. A knee to the body connected for Clark. The final horn sounded and the decision was clear.

Final Result: Jessica-Rose Clark def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)