Volkan Oezdemir Makes Bold Prediction For Daniel Cormier Title Bout

Streaking UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir recently won the sweepstakes for the next title shot at reinstated champion Daniel Cormier’s belt, and when he gets it, he’s predicting a quick and brutal finish.

The Swiss knockout artist, who has risen from relatively unknown status to that of a top-ranked UFC title contender in a mere eight months, recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani to discuss his perceived upcoming title shot, which he got when Cormier took a poll online.

“No Time” expressed his gratitude towards the fans who voted him in before noting that while 2017 had obviously been a great year, 2018 was going to be even better:

“Of course I was looking at it really closely. That was something huge. I’m really humbled. Cormier is somebody I respect a lot. The fact that he called me out, made a poll and his fans wanted me – that’s something that means even more to me. “If the fans choose me, it means a lot to me. I’m really happy with everything that’s happening right now. The year 2017 is a great year for me and 2018 is going to be even better for sure.”

While Oezdemir appears to have the title shot locked down based on what Cormier has told him, he acknowledged that the UFC had not yet booked the fight so he was now focused on promoting it:

“Yeah, we’re going to talk soon, but right now we are trying to promote the fight more. That fight is definitely going to happen. I want it for sure and I understand Cormier wants it also.”

Finally, Oezdemir gave his prediction for the high-profile bout, and it was not surprisingly one which ends in a knockout loss for Cormier, who most recently lost the belt to Jon Jones via third-round head kick knockout at UFC 214 before having it returned when Jones tested positive for anabolic steroid: