Twitter Reacts To Kelvin Gastelum Starching Michael Bisping

UFC Fight Night 122 emanated this morning (Saturday, November 25, 2017) from the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The show was headlined by short-notice replacement and recent champion Michael Bisping stepping in to take on the dangerous Kelvin Gastelum. The former “Ultimate Fighter” winner took care of business like many expected, and he did so in brutal fashion, knocking Bisping out with a flush left hook in the first round.

The co-headliner featured the most successful Chinese MMA fighter ever, Li Jingliang, taking on the well-rounded Zak Ottow. “The Leech” also ended his fight emphatically in the first round, dropping Ottow with a right hand and pouncing for the finish.

See how Twitter reacted to these knockouts below:

Kelvin Gastelum looks like he left his Thanksgiving plate on the table, and he's in a hurry to return to it #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/2QmzlMtLXZ — Dave Madden (@DaveMMAdden) November 25, 2017

Odds for this fight have Bisping around a +240 underdog, Gastelum a -285 favorite. That means the bookies think Gastelum has a better shot of beating Bisping than GSP did. #UFCShanghai — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) November 25, 2017

Woke up just in time for the main event #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/n0pZfq6u5e — MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) November 25, 2017

Just a reminder, this happened 21 days ago.#UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/UOO4t5A7UZ — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) November 25, 2017

Bisping didn't bring the same intensity that we're used to into the Octagon tonight. He's usually snarling before his music kicks in. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) November 25, 2017

Vicious KO. 1-2 to the jaw by Gastelum floors Bisping in one. Damn. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 25, 2017

I have real sour taste in my mouth after that one. It's really bad that Bisping was allowed to fight so soon after the GSP fight. We need to be better than that as a sport. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 25, 2017

Seriously, this was absurd of them to let him fight. I don't care what "medicals" they said he passed. He got rocked 4x vs GSP, that's brain trauma, concussions. Having him fight a power puncher 3 weeks later is negligent. https://t.co/rpOkvappSi — Fury's Fight Picks (Luca Fury) (@FurysFightPicks) November 25, 2017

I don't hate that Bisping vs Machida retirement fight that Dan Hardy just suggested. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 25, 2017

Figured I’d wake up right before Bisping Gastelum started and first tweet I see says fight’s over. Okay then, back to bed. #UFCXangai pic.twitter.com/n7l31CVDRr — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) November 25, 2017

First thing Bisping does is congratulate Gastelum then thank the crowd for attending. The man is all class. — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) November 25, 2017

Gastelum: this was the biggest win of my career, of my life. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2017

Bisping on if he’ll be back for London: “Kelvin is a great guy. Unfortunately, it’s going to take a bigger pile of shit to get rid of me.” Classic. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2017

As we all know , this is the fight business and we warriors step in the cage for your entertainment, big respect to @bisping #UFCShangai — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 25, 2017

Great regulatory decision by @ufc to let @bisping to fight 3 weeks after being concussed — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 25, 2017

So that's two brain-scramblings in three weeks for Michael Bisping. Maybe not so great for the old long-term health and what not. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) November 25, 2017

Jingliang Jingliang Jingliang rock, Jingliang swing and Jingliang rings #UFCShanghai — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 25, 2017

So awesome to see Li Jingliang get that first round KO in his home country! What a moment. #UFCShanghai — #HalfTheBattle (@BestFightPicks) November 25, 2017

I had no idea what Li and the crowd were saying, but it looked great. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) November 25, 2017

"CHINA IS THE SINGULAR ECONOMIC AND MILITARY GLOBAL SUPERPOWER" "CHINA IS THE SINGULAR ECONOMIC AND MILITARY GLOBAL SUPERPOWER" https://t.co/wBJxKrudrt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 25, 2017

THE LEECH!!!@UFCJingliang stops Ottow in round 1 then RUNS TO HIS DAUGHTER IN THE CROWD!! What a moment!! 📱 💻 🖥 https://t.co/v7Pyjv0z20 pic.twitter.com/JTt4a9hRmP — UFC (@ufc) November 25, 2017

Jingliang's wife is so excited for him that she has no idea how crooked her glasses are. #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/UWYavCtyvc — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 25, 2017

Not sure what’s more adorable, the daughter or the glasses. https://t.co/uhDBrprppY — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 25, 2017

As a martial artist of Chinese heritage who has visited China multiple times, I can tell you that that moment was huge. Hard for anyone not to feel good for Jingliang there. #UFCShanghai — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) November 25, 2017