Home Instant Articles Twitter Reacts To Kelvin Gastelum Starching Michael Bisping

Twitter Reacts To Kelvin Gastelum Starching Michael Bisping

By
Josh Stillman
-
2
SHARE
Photo by David McIntyre for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 122 emanated this morning (Saturday, November 25, 2017) from the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The show was headlined by short-notice replacement and recent champion Michael Bisping stepping in to take on the dangerous Kelvin Gastelum. The former “Ultimate Fighter” winner took care of business like many expected, and he did so in brutal fashion, knocking Bisping out with a flush left hook in the first round.

The co-headliner featured the most successful Chinese MMA fighter ever, Li Jingliang, taking on the well-rounded Zak Ottow. “The Leech” also ended his fight emphatically in the first round, dropping Ottow with a right hand and pouncing for the finish.

See how Twitter reacted to these knockouts below:

NEXT: UFC Shanghai Bonuses: Gastelum, Jingliang Earn Extra $50,000

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • OneFootFriendly

    “The man is all class.— MMA History Today”

    I guess MMA history today goes back about 10 minutes.
    Never heard tell of the last year and a half of disrespect for his fellow athletes at 185 out of our foppish classy friend Mister Bisping.

    • Johnny Carcosa

      yep