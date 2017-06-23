Trainer: Conor McGregor ‘Might Do Something Crazy’ Against Mayweather

With the combat sports world awaiting August 26’s massive Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing fight, several questions remain as to just what will happen in the two-division UFC champ “Notorious'” professional boxing debut.

One of them, which might be somewhat ridiculous, is whether or not McGregor will resort to MMA maneuvers, which he’s already been banned from, after “Money” frustrates him with his elusive, stifling style of the sweet science. Dana White recently reassured fans and media this wouldn’t be the case because of the potential lawsuit Mayweather would level at him:

“There is no way that will happen. That is absolutely in the contract, No.1. No. 2, this is a boxing match under the rules of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. When you talk about a guy like Floyd Mayweather – the lawsuit if that ever happened … you all know how much Conor likes money. Conor would depart with a whole lot of money if that ever happened.”

But there’s a person close to the situation who believes the unfortunate scene could still unfold, and that’s Mayweather’s assistant trainer Nate Jones. He told Submission Radio (via MMA Junkie) that McGregor could get frustrated and break the rules:

“One way I can see the fight ending is Floyd outboxing him, beating the crap out of him,” Jones said. “Another way I’m going to be concerned about is when Floyd gets to a point where he frustrates him too much, McGregor’s going to do something crazy. That’s the only thing I’m worried about.”

Mayweather will be 40 years old come fight night, and Jones indeed acknowledged this, along with McGregor’s touted knockout power, could be a factor in the outcome. But he still stuck to the notion that the UFC superstar could be disqualified for using a move not allowed under the agreed-upon stipulations:

“I would be more concerned about this fight because Floyd’s a little older now. He’s 40 years old. McGregor has crazy weird power, and he’s got weird shots from weird angles. I’m worried about that. But for my prediction in the fight, is Floyd either confusing him and frustrating him and stopping him in the later rounds, or Floyd outboxing him, or (McGregor) doing something stupid and losing the fight. That’s my prediction.”

Some do agree that Mayweather’s age coupled with the fact that McGregor is in his physical prime could cause the most shocking upset in boxing history, something the early betting odds currently reflect compared to Mayweather’s recent match-ups. The undefeated legend has infinitely more experience in the squared circle, however, making this a fight that is justifiably skewed in Mayweather’s favor in a big way.

To suggest that Mayweather’s precise, surgical strategy, which has been described by boring by many a knockout-hungry onlooker, will coerce McGregor to abandon the rules of boxing to harm Mayweather with an MMA technique like a takedown or a kick is somewhat speculative at best, accusatory at worst.

It’s hard to trust White most of the time, because he’s said one thing and the opposite soon came true shortly after he did more times than we could count. Yet this time, he’s right about one thing, that McGregor loves money and most likely won’t want to risk the massively expensive and unnecessary suit that Mayweather’s team would levy at him.

Do you believe McGregor will be so frustrated by Mayweather that he’ll break the rules?