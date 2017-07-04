Michael Bisping ‘Couldn’t Give A S*it’ Who He Fights Next

Michael Bisping is sick of listening to the ‘little b*itches on the internet’ that are accusing him of ducking fights.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion hasn’t competed since last October when he scored a decision victory over Dan Henderson in his first title defense. Since then, he has been highly criticized for pursuing a fight with returning former welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre instead of taking on red hot No. 1-contender Yoel Romero.

Earlier this year, UFC President Dana White announced that Bisping and St. Pierre would indeed be fighting later this year, but he has since pulled the plug on that bout, while booking Romero against No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker for an interim title at this weekend’s (July 8, 2017) UFC 213.

At the end of the day, Bisping feels as if the accusations against him don’t ‘stack up’:

“It’s annoying because the general consensus, well not the general consensus, the little bitches on the internet are all talking shit like I’m trying to avoid fighters. May I remind everybody that I have had more fights in the UFC than any other human being on planet earth. I have more wins incidentally, as well,” Bisping told Ariel Helwani on yesterday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “So the fact that all of a sudden I am avoiding fighting is ridiculous. Another theory is that I am trying to hold on to my belt for as long as possible. If that were the case, then last time after I beat Rockhold, on that Monday, I was still hungover from the celebrating, I accepted a fight against Dan Henderson less than 48 hours after I won the fucking thing. So, I have more fights than anyone, I agreed to fight someone less than 48 hours after I won that belt, so it doesn’t stack up,” he reiterated.

Bisping also urged St. Pierre to ‘do f*cking something’ if he truly wants to make the fight happen:

“I wanted to fight to ‘GSP’ — why wouldn’t I want to fight him, that’s the big business. He was the welterweight champion forever, that would be good for my legacy. Now Dana is saying he doesn’t want that fight, but Georges does want that fight, I know I want it. If they make the Georges thing happen, I am all in,” he said. “Georges, if you are watching this, I have done everything I can. I have called Dana White, I have expressed my desire. Every time I talk on the phone with him I ask him, but he says ‘GSP’ doesn’t want the fight, and that he wants to fight at Welterweight. So Georges, I’ve done everything I can, if you want it to happen, get on the phone and do fucking something.”

A bout with St. Pierre undoubtedly presents the most lucrative option for Bisping, although the situation has clearly held up the 185-pound division. “The Count”, however, has also been dealing with a knee injury, but he confirmed that he will return by the end of the year and he ‘couldn’t give a s*it’ who he fights:

“I’m sick of everybody saying I don’t want to fight. Honestly, who I fight next, I couldn’t give a shit. Whether it’s St-Pierre, Yoel Romero, Whittaker, I’m sick of the bullshit. I’ve got to fight, I’m training again. My knee is still very much giving me issues, but who cares, I’ve got to fight and I’m shaking off the cobwebs and getting ready. By the end of the year, one of those three is going to get it.”

Who do you expect Bisping to take on next?