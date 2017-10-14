Michael Bisping & Georges St-Pierre Have Heated Confrontation After Press Conference

We knew the trash talk between current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre would pick up on Friday as the two took part in a press conference to hype their upcoming title bout at the next UFC PPV (pay-per-view) event, UFC 217.

We just didn’t think that it would get out of hand after the presser was over. The trash talk between these two talented fighters spilled out into the backstage area after the press conference in Toronto.

The confrontation was caught on video thanks to TMZ. Don’t worry, we have a video of it. It went down when Bisping approached GSP after the event and told him not to put his hands on him.

If you recall, during the staredown on the stage for the media, St-Pierre slapped away Bisping, who was pointing a finger in St-Pierre’s face.

“If you put your hands on a man, that means you got a f*cking problem,” Bisping said inside the Hockey Hall of Fame. “Keep your f*cking hands to yourself, pal. I will knock you f*cking out right now.”

GSP shot back that Bisping touched him first and make no mistake about it, GSP is not afraid of Bisping, so he says.

“I’m not afraid of you, I don’t give a damn,” GSP said. “I will break you, man. I will break you. … Touch me again, I’m gonna break you.”

Since the fight was announced for the second time, the UFC champion has been trying to get under GSP’s skin, and after doing various media events to promote this fight, it seems that he has succeeded in his quest. During the verbal altercation, Bisping faked a jab to St-Pierre’s face.

“You little f*cking nerd,” Bisping said. “Look at you, look at the state of you. You don’t do f*ck all, man. You won’t do a f*cking thing. I’ll break your f*cking jaw. Don’t try and act tough, because I doesn’t suit you. You look stupid.”

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event.