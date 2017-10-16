Khabib: Tony Ferguson – Not Conor McGregor – Is The Real Champion

Despite not having competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) yet this year, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he is up for a interim lightweight title clash with Tony Ferguson later this year.

“The Eagle” joined Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ earlier today (Mon. October 16, 2017) to discuss his fighting career after his hellacious weight cut prior to UFC 209 this past March, which forced him out of his scheduled interim lightweight title bout against “El Cucuy.”

Nurmagomedov believes fight fans want to see him fight Ferguson instead of McGregor, whom he thinks should take a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“We have almost 12 weeks, 11 weeks before UFC 219,” Nurmagomedov said. “And now is the beginning a very interesting moment in my life. I hope UFC gives me a championship fight. End of the year, I want to take everything back. Attention, belts; I want to take everything. End of the year, I want to fix everything. And we’ll see what happens. But first of all, I think UFC has to make the fight, Conor versus Nate Diaz 3, and after, me and Tony. “Because, my opinion, I think Tony Ferguson is the real champion. That’s why. I don’t think, if I fight versus Tony Ferguson, this is an interim belt. Officially, yes. But people want to see me versus Tony Ferguson. I think this is a much better fight, for everything. If I beat Tony Ferguson and take the interim championship belt — Conor’s the official champion, but he’s not the people’s champion.”

While some fighters such as McGregor may be worried about pulling in as much cash as possible, Nurmagomedov is simply interested in testing himself against the best in the world, and he believes Ferguson gives him the best chance to do just that:

“My opinion, I have to fight with Tony,” Nurmagomedov said. “All of my fans, everybody wants this fight. “For me, everything isn’t about money. For me, it’s what my father wants, my team, my management team, my friends. This is more important for me.”

After his botched weight cut prior to UFC 209, many fans were angered at the Russian for robbing them of what many believe was going to be the fight of the year. For this reason, Nurmagomedov has been working extra hard to get back inside the cage and is eying a fight with Ferguson before the end of the year, which he calls his dream fight, to silence all doubters:

“I don’t feel [people have abandoned me]. This is what I feel, I understand a lot of fans. They treated me like, ‘Hey, you have to fight,’ but I agree with this,” Nurmagomedov said. “It’s why I tried to come back. It’s why I’m going to hospital, having surgeries. People think I love surgery? I don’t think somebody loves surgery. “Trying to come back, training every day — every day, training full-time — this is not easy. I agree with fans, I have to fight. I have to make weight. I have to stay professional. I agree with this. But when I fight, I all the time smash my opponents. All the time, when I fight. Now I have one goal, and by the end of the year, one dream fight: This is fight versus Tony Ferguson. This is what I want.”

Nurmagomedov takes nothing away from Ferguson’s accomplishments inside the cage and believes he is the true champ at lightweight. Ferguson’s actions as of late seem that he is fully focused on a fight with Conor McGregor and has moved on from the possible match-up with “The Eagle.” This doesn’t seem to bother the Russian, however, as he believes Ferguson would have to take a fight with him if the UFC told him to: