Demetrious Johnson Finishes Ray Borg, Breaks Anderson Silva’s Record

Demetrious Johnson is in the history books with his highlight reel submission win over Ray Borg.

A chance at history was on the line for Johnson. He defended his flyweight title against Ray Borg in the co-main event of UFC 216 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A win for Johnson meant breaking Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive title defense.

Johnson got off four leg kicks right away. Borg checked the fifth attempt. “Mighty Mouse” switched it up and went high with a kick. A body kick was there for the champion. He did it again and Borg was on the mat. Borg did a spin and got back to his feet,

Johnson defended a takedown. Borg held onto the leg, but Johnson scrambled and landed some punches. He held the challenger down and moved to half guard. Johnson went for an americana and a kimura. The champion moved to side control. Borg went to scramble, but Johnson stuck to him until the end of the round.

At the start of the second stanza, Johnson right away went to the leg kicks. Borg moved forward and pressed the champion against the cage. Johnson reversed the position. Borg went for a guillotine, but had nothing. He changed levels and scored a takedown.

Borg hopped on Johnson’s back, but “Mighty Mouse” dumped him down and earned top control. Johnson moved to a position close to a crucifix and rained down punches. He landed a series of knees to the body. He took the challenger down and was in side control. Shoulder strikes landed for Johnson as the round ended.

Round three began and the two threw kicks simultaneously. Borg grabbed a leg, but once again was thwarted. Once again, Johnson found his way to side control. He dropped some elbows and shoulder strikes. Borg’s bottom position improved, but only briefly.

Borg went to scramble, but was mounted. He gave up his back and Johnson looked to soften his opponent up. Borg scrambled again, but Johnson stuck to him until the horn sounded.

Early in the fourth frame, Borg slammed Johnson down to the mat. “Mighty Mouse” quickly scrambled and earned top control. He rained down strikes on the challenger. A knee to the body found the mark for Johnson. He threw a head kick while grabbing a hold of Borg’s back. Round four looked just as smooth for the champion as the three previous stanzas.

Borg was dumped down quickly in the final round. Johnson connected with a few knees to the body. Borg got up and tried making something happen. He was taken down again. “Mighty Mouse” achieved full mount. Johnson had an insane slam into an arm bar to force the submission. He breaks Silva’s record in emphatic fashion.

Final Result: Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg via submission (arm bar) – R5, 3:15