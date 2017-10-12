Darren Till Promises To Knock Out Cerrone, Call Out Mike Perry

Darron Till has a golden opportunity in front of him, as he’s set to take on fan favorite Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Fight Night 118 on Oct. 21, 2017 in Gdansk, Poland.

Ahead of his fight with “Cowboy”, however, Till engaged in a back-and-forth with fellow rising welterweight “Platinum” Mike Perry:

I’ll do whatever the fuck I want you little midget — Darren Till (@darrentill2) October 8, 2017

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Till then gave his thoughts on a potential matchup with Perry:

“I think that’s a good fight to make right now because Mike comes to fight and he comes to talk sh*t,” Till said. “I come to fight and I don’t back down to no one, so me and him would make for a great build up to a fight whether it’s in America, Liverpool or wherever.”

As it turns out, Perry may actually be in Poland for the fight, and Till plans to finish Cerrone before calling out “Platinum”:

“I think he’s going to be in Poland,” said Till. “As soon as I knock Donald out I’m calling him into the cage to see if he’s got the balls to do that, to come in and face me. “That’s definitely the fight to make now. He’s good, he’s young and he’s hungry. He’s knocking guys out and you’ve got to respect it. Let’s get in that cage and let’s do it.”

At just 24 years of age, Till seems to be focused on ‘planning’ his future:

“Let’s be honest right now, beating Donald Cerrone and then beating Mike Perry, that is pretty f**kin’ sick if I do say so myself and that’s what I will do, you know,” Till said. “Both guys come to fight and both guys are known to get into wars. Mike Perry’s got a helluva chin and Donald’s been in there with everyone. So, yeah they’re two big fights that would f**kin’ sky rocket me to the top of that division. “That puts me close to a title shot. I’m going to manifest all of this and I can see everything happening. I can see Dan Hardy coming into the cage and interviewing me. “I’m planning my future. I know what the future is going to hold for me.”

Do you expect the rising Englishman to get by Cerrone, or will it be too much, too soon for him?