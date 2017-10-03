Conor McGregor Reacts To Las Vegas Mass Shooting

The world continues to react to the horrific shooting that took place on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is the home to UFC headquarters and several fighters. It’s safe to say that Vegas is near and dear to the fight scene.

With all of that being said, it should not come as a surprise that the MMA (mixed martial arts community) decided to jump on social media to express deep sorrow in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States of America. The incident originated at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was one of many fighters who was affected by the tragedy. Thus, he took to his official Instagram late Monday night to share his thoughts on the tragedy. He wrote the following:

“Absolutely devastated upon hearing the news in Las Vegas. A city with so much energy and life. A city of celebration and enjoyment. A city so close to my heart. I pray for all the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence.”

For those who might not know, Vegas is a special place to McGregor. The reason for that is due to the fact that five of his ten UFC fighters have taken place in the city that never sleeps. Most notably, he scored a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo to win the undisputed featherweight title at UFC 194.

His latest bout to take place in Vegas was for his mega fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather that took place in August. He spent several weeks living in Las Vegas as he prepared for the boxing bout that he ended up losing.

Unfortunately, 59 people have been reported dead with more than 500 injured. Police have already identified the shooter as Stephen Craig Paddock. He decided to fire weapons from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay onto an outdoor concert crowd across the street.

We have noted on the site that the UFC has already pledged $1 million to the families of those affected by the massacre.