Highlights: Marion Reneau Submits Sara McMann In Shocking Comeback

High-stakes ranking positioning in the women’s bantamweight division was on the line when No. 8-ranked Marion Reneau met No. 7-ranked former title challenger Sara McMann on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

For the majority of the opening frame, Reneau was dominated by McMann’s patented power wrestling game as she absorbed endless ground and pound when McMann took her down with a big slam and kept going back to a smothering crucifix position.

While she appeared to be tiring from the relentless attack, the second round was a different story, however. Reneau landed a big right hand that wobbled McMann and turned the tide in her favor. The 40-year-old teacher went to work with a barrage of effective elbows, punches, and knees that left McMann no choice but to resort back to her wrestling.

When she did, Reneau locked up a swift triangle choke following a takedown, taking her time to lock it in and earn an ultra-impressive comeback submission for her biggest victory of all-time in an amazing fight.

Watch the jaw-dropping stoppage here: