Highlights: Brad Tavares Notches First UFC Finish Since 2011

Longtime UFC middleweight veteran Brad Tavares has enjoyed a career resurgence of sort as of late, and he kept that up by scoring quite possibly his biggest win versus Krzysztof Jotko on the FOX-aired prelims of tonight’s (Sat., April 14, 2018) UFC on FOX 29 from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The Hawaiian slugger looked impressive from the bell, stalking Jotko with a varied assault of calm, calculated offense and grappling savvy against the fence. It was a close fight for the opening two rounds, but Tavares was able to capitalize on Jotko opening himself up while throwing his uppercut, landing a massive right hand that continued the exciting finishes on the card after Gilbert Burns’ walk-off KO of Dan Moret.

It was also Tavares’ fourth straight win in the UFC middleweight arena in since a first-round knockout loss to current UFC champion Robert Whittaker in May 2015, and his first finish since he knocked out Phil Baroni in his second UFC fight in 2011.

Watch the impressive knockout right here:

Check out a slow-mo angle of the big KO as well: