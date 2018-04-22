Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson Full Fight Video Highlights

Looking to shake off his first-ever knockout loss at March’s UFC 222, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar made a shockingly fast turnaround to face Cub Swanson in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 21, 2018) UFC Fight Night 128 from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The bout was a rematch of their 2014 affair which “The Answer” won by dominant fifth-round submission, and this time around the New Jersey native was able to pick up the win yet again.

But unable to secure the takedown this time, Edgar utilized his striking to best Swanson in the three-round affair. When it was all said and done “The Answer” emerged victorious and revealed his plans to get back into the featherweight title picture against the winner of UFC 226’s Max Holloway vs. Briant Ortega.

It was a tough, hard-fought win that, while perhaps not being as spectacular as his loss, was a testament to his overall heart and skill as one of the most consistent fighters ever at 155 and 145 pounds.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here below: