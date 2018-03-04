Brian Ortega vs. Frankie Edgar Full Fight Video Highlights

Earlier tonight (Sat. March 3, 2018) in the UFC 222 co-main event on pay-per-view (PPV) top-ranked 145 pounders Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega went to war.

Edgar is undefeated at 145 pounds in non-title fights since making the cut down back in 2013. “The Answer” has bested names like Charles Oliveira, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, BJ Penn, Chad Mendes, Jeremy Stephens, and many more since moving to featherweight. With a win over Ortega, Edgar would have likely solidified his third shot at 145-pound gold.

Ortega entered his clash with Edgar undefeated, thanks in large part to his ridiculous Brazilian jiu-jitsu repertoire. “T-City” has picked up wins against Diego Brandao, Clay Guida, and Cub Swanson as of late. With a win over a competitor the calibre of Edgar, Ortega could’ve very well earned himself a shot at dethroning “The Blessed One.”

Edgar came out nicely and seemed to have the advantage in the striking department early on. He went for a takedown but stopped after Ortega threatened a guillotine choke, thus he resumed his assault on the feet. Ortega, however, landed a nice elbow that rocked Edgar badly.

He swarmed the former lightweight champ and knocked him down hard with a huge uppercut. After some ground-and-pound the referee waved the action off and Ortega became the first man in MMA history to stop Edgar inside the cage.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: