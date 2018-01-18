Francis Ngannou Doesn’t Think Miocic Will Get Immediate Rematch After UFC 220

Francis Ngannou sees himself scoring a quick knockout against incumbent heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 this weekend in Boston, and he doesn’t expect to grant the then-former champ an immediate rematch should his vision come into fruition.

The terrifying heavyweight title contender vows to stop the champion from setting the record for most heavyweight title defenses, and said as much on record via MMA Junkie following the open workouts leading into Saturday’s UFC 220:

“How many contenders are in the division right now waiting? So I don’t think right away they would just give the rematch to someone who lost. But if he’s there, I’m going to fight everyone. I don’t have a choice in it – I’m open to fight everyone. It doesn’t matter. But I don’t think he’ll be the first one to be a contender again (if I beat him).” “If I was Stipe, I should be afraid of what’s coming Saturday night,” Ngannou said. “It’s a huge challenge – one he’s never faced. I don’t want to go five rounds, but if I have to go, I will go. I trained for five rounds. But I’m not looking to go five rounds. That’s not in my game plan. (My game plan) is to finish the fight quickly and go back home – maybe have a party.”

Miocic has defended the belt twice since winning it from Fabricio Werdum, defeating Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos. A win over Ngannou would put Miocic in uncharted territory, becoming the only man to hold the heavyweight belt for more than two fights.

Ngannou made his case for a shot at UFC gold after brutally knocking out Overeem at UFC 218 in the first round.

