Floyd Mayweather Sr. Facing Battery Charges In Las Vegas

It appears as if Floyd Mayweather Sr. has run into some trouble with the law.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the 65-year-old turned himself into police earlier today (Jan. 26, 2018) and is facing misdemeanor battery charges.

The charges stem from a situation that allegedly took place at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin boxing match that took place on Sept. 16, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apparently, Mayweather Sr. dragged a woman out of a car by the leg after she refused to exit the vehicle. According to the report, he then struck her in the leg before driving away.

According to Deadspin.com, an arrest warrant was issued for Mayweather Sr. on January 16 and he has pleaded ‘not guilty’. A representative of his also provided the following statement to TMZ:

“[The alleged victim is] trying to extort money and she’s angry because she’s not getting the money from Floyd,” Mayweather’s representative told the publication. “It’s not going the way she wants it to go.”

Although a professional boxer himself, Mayweather Sr. is most known for being a primary trainer to his son, Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

The elder Mayweather is set to appear in Clark County Court on March 27.