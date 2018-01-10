Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Exchange Barbs On Social Media

It’s been quite a few months since Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor shared the boxing ring together on Aug. 26, 2017, but the two have continued to exchange words to this day.

Earlier today (Jan. 10, 2018), it was Mayweather who started the verbal exchange, taking to his official Twitter account to take a shot at McGregor regarding a rumored run-in the “Notorious” one had with the Irish mob a few months back:

I already fucked you up in 2017 now they about to fuck you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang 🔪🔨⛏💣⚰️ pic.twitter.com/upaRfLbgvJ — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 10, 2018

As expected, McGregor then responded in typical McGregor fashion:

I am the cartel. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 10, 2018

As far as both fighters careers go, Mayweather scored his fiftieth professional win with his 10th round TKO over McGregor, and assured fans he was retiring after the bout.

McGregor, on the other hand, is expected to return to the Octagon sometime this year to finally defend his 155-pound title.

UFC President Dana White, however, has discussed the fact that McGregor badly wants a rematch with Mayweather.

Although that seems like an incredibly unlikely possibility, many thought the two meeting a first time was impossible.

Could this trash talk be the first step towards the two stars running it back? Would fans even be interested in that?

After all, dollar signs seem to reign supreme in today’s combat sports landscape.