Six Best Fights To Make After UFC On FOX 26

By
Michael Henken
-
1
Many were expecting UFC on FOX 26, which took place last night live on FOX from Winnipeg, Canada, to produce fireworks and it certainly delivered.

In the main event, surging contender Rafael dos Anjos scored a dominant victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

In the co-main event, late replacement opponent Josh Emmett scored a brutal first-round knockout victory over former title challenger Ricardo Lamas.

Also on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio outpointed Mike Perry in an entertaining bout and Glover Teixiera finished Misha Cirkunov in their main card opener.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five best fights to make after UFC on FOX 26:

Photo by Bruce Fedyck for USA TODAY Sports

Tyron Woodley vs. Rafael dos Anjos

The welterweight title picture is a bit unclear as of now.

There have been rumors indicating that champion Tyron Woodley and streaking contender Colby Covington could coach opposite each other on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) before squaring off, but there’s also been rumors indicating that Woodley is planning to undergo shoulder surgery.

Despite Covington’s recent streak, however, I feel as if the next title shot should go to dos Anjos if Woodley is going to be able to compete in the near future.

Since moving up in weight, the former lightweight champion has looked sensational, winning three-straight bouts. He scored a submission victory over Neil Magny this past September before earning a one-sided victory over Lawler last night.

His unique blend of pressure striking, wrestling and grappling would likely give Woodley a challenge, and in my opinion, it’s the fight to make.

  • OneFootFriendly

    Definitely RDA before covington.

    He’s a former champion,
    he just beat a former champion,
    Dana SAID SO…

    Covington is starting to look capable, but I didn’t even know who he was until a second ago after he triggered all the outrage-aholics. He should probably have another fight or two before I can say that I see why he really needs a title shot.

    I can see the advantages to covington/tyrone on tuf as a marketing gimmick.
    Maybe Dana expected Robbie to win and it would be tyrone/Robbie on tuf,
    but then Dana shouldn’t say those things if he has no intention on keeping his word unless it suits him.

    I dont mind exaggeration or adjusting to a drastically changed situation,
    but just casually lying when it suits you like its just your smug everyday behavior is skeevy and unlikable.