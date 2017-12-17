Six Best Fights To Make After UFC On FOX 26

Many were expecting UFC on FOX 26, which took place last night live on FOX from Winnipeg, Canada, to produce fireworks and it certainly delivered.

In the main event, surging contender Rafael dos Anjos scored a dominant victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

In the co-main event, late replacement opponent Josh Emmett scored a brutal first-round knockout victory over former title challenger Ricardo Lamas.

Also on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio outpointed Mike Perry in an entertaining bout and Glover Teixiera finished Misha Cirkunov in their main card opener.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five best fights to make after UFC on FOX 26:

Tyron Woodley vs. Rafael dos Anjos

The welterweight title picture is a bit unclear as of now.

There have been rumors indicating that champion Tyron Woodley and streaking contender Colby Covington could coach opposite each other on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) before squaring off, but there’s also been rumors indicating that Woodley is planning to undergo shoulder surgery.

Despite Covington’s recent streak, however, I feel as if the next title shot should go to dos Anjos if Woodley is going to be able to compete in the near future.

Since moving up in weight, the former lightweight champion has looked sensational, winning three-straight bouts. He scored a submission victory over Neil Magny this past September before earning a one-sided victory over Lawler last night.

His unique blend of pressure striking, wrestling and grappling would likely give Woodley a challenge, and in my opinion, it’s the fight to make.