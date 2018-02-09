Early Betting Odds For Possible Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Rematch

Despite the fact that a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch has yet to be official, it hasn’t stopped oddsmakers to release the early betting odds for the fight.

As recent as earlier this week, there was a report that stated a potential rematch between the Boxing Legend and current UFC lightweight champion was in the works as the two fighters are in negotiations.

This rematch wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon. As a result of this report, which has been making the rounds, the early betting odds have been released.

Bovada released a line on that possible fight. With the idea of this fight taking place inside the Octagon, McGregor is the favorite for the fight, which shouldn’t be a big surprise to most fight fans.

McGregor -900

Mayweather +550

A total of $500 million is on the line for this fight as it’s expected to make big money. As seen in the first fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Since August, McGregor has made it clear in previous interviews that he wants the rematch to happen.

UFC President Dana White has even gone on record by stating that if this fight were to happen then the only way it makes sense is if Mayweather is willing to fight in the Octagon under the UFC banner. Time will tell if this fight is actually made.