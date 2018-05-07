Daron Cruickshank Admits Regret For Classless Post-Knockout Celebration

Daron Cruickshank scored a nasty head kick knockout in Japan over the weekend to start a two-fight winning streak.

While the victory was much needed, the emotions of the win caused the former UFC lightweight to celebrate in a rather insensitive way, especially in front of the Japanese crowd.

Cruickshank leveled Kochi Matsumoto midway into the first round at RIZIN FF 10 and promptly flipped him the bird as he stood over Matsumoto’s unconscious body.

Watch the head kick KO:

The former UFC fighter posted an apology above expressing his regret over the gesture. Unlike the UFC in North America, Japanese crowds tend to value more humble and respectful fighters. Cruickshank seemed to acknowledge that in his apology, noting his respect for his opponent and for the Japanese people in general.

Cruickshank is now 3-2 in the promotion since leaving the UFC back in January 2016. “The Detroit Superstar” is well known for his head kicks, scoring knockouts of that variety over Erik Koch, Mike Rio, and Henry Martinez while in the UFC.

What do you think of Cruickshank’s celebration? Was it over the line?