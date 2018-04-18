Dana White Claims Jon Jones Is Not Best Light Heavyweight Of All-Time

Recently, UFC President Dana White made a bold statement to the cast of The Ultimate Fighter 27, which is set to debut on FOX Sports 1 tonight.

Speaking to the undefeated hopefuls, White was intent on declaring Daniel Cormier, and not Jon Jones, as the best light heavyweight in UFC history.

“In my opinion, the baddest light heavyweight champion of all time, Daniel Cormier.”

Jones has defeated Cormier twice, most recently having a third-round knockout victory at 2017’s UFC 214 overturned following a failed USADA test for anabolic steroid Turinabol for Jones. Still many fight fans see Jones as the rightful champion of the division, as he never technically lost his belt, but was instead stripped after a long and concerning string of outside-the-cage incidents.

During Jones’ absence, Cormier has been an otherwise dominant champion, however, dispatching every one else but the all-time great ‘Bones’. Cormier will be taking on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

Do you agree with White’s assessment of the best light heavyweight champion in UFC history?