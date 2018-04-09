Dana White Changes Tune About Conor McGregor’s UFC Future

UFC President Dana White has cooled down over the recent antics of Conor McGregor.

It’s been well documented that McGregor and several members of his entourage decided it was a good idea to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York last Thursday.

This led to them making way down to where the buses were at the arena that had fighters who were competing at UFC 223.

This was when all heck broke loose as McGregor started throwing trash cans, chairs, barricades and other items at the buses.

McGregor turned himself into the NYPD following his destruction late Thursday night. Authorities say he’s facing assault charges stemming the incident.

After the incident, White wanted to put distance between himself and the former lightweight champion.

He even went on record that they were trying to work out a new deal that would’ve seen McGregor return to the Octagon later this year.

At the UFC 223 post-fight conference, White mentioned that a fight in September had been discussed prior to the incident.

A reporter who attended the pay-per-view event asked the UFC boss if the fight was still possible.