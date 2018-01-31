Cyborg Says Ronda Rousey Needs Professional Help

Ronda Rousey has officially signed with professional wrestling powerhouse WWE after seemingly retiring from MMA.

While the former women’s bantamweight champ has been remaining mum on her last two fights which ended in her being viciously knocked out, longtime foe Cris Cyborg feels as if Rousey is running from fighting for an easier payday.

Cyborg spoke with MMA Fighting after being asked her thoughts on Rousey’s signing with the WWE:

“I believe that she will be happy in WWE, and it’s completely different from the reality of MMA. For an example, wins and losses are decided before the shows.” “I think it’s normal. In reality, we can only talk about things that we already overcame in our minds. She hasn’t overcome her MMA losses yet, even in another stage of her career. Sometimes people need professional help to get over it.”

Rousey and Cyborg have disliked each other for years, ever since the two competed under the Strikeforce banner. When Rousey was still champion, many fight fans and pundits believed Cyborg was the only woman who could stop her, but that fight never came to fruition.

Instead, Cyborg is focusing on defending her women’s featherweight title in a division that’s light on contenders. While the featherweight division fleshes out, Cyborg claims she’s already accepted a bout against women’s bantamweight champion and fellow Brazilian brawler Amanda Nunes:

“My focus is to fight someone in my division because I hope it grows. But like I said, I’ve accepted to fight Amanda (at UFC 226 on July 7), if she wants that so much. Now my manager is negotiating the terms so this fight happens.”

