Cris Cyborg Has Sights Set On Fighting Boxing Champion

It appears that it’s just a matter of time before UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg makes the transition from MMA to boxing.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor created this trend, which later led to a boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has talked about getting into the sport.

Just last year, Cyborg applied for and was granted a boxing license by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

The UFC champion is planning to box in the 154-pound, junior middleweight division of women’s boxing. On a side note, she was also granted a federal boxing ID by the commission.

For those who may not know, the current UFC champion’s contract with the promotion is set to expire in the near future.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cyborg successfully retained her title against newcomer Yana Kunitskaya by picking up a TKO win in the first round. This marked her latest bout with the promotion.

Cyborg stated in an interview this past weekend at HBO Boxing’s event featuring female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus that she plans to fight out her UFC contract that has two fights left on it and then make the move to boxing for a potential bout with Braekhus.