Conor McGregor’s Manager Releases Statement On UFC 223 Chaos

Conor McGregor caused quite a stir on Thursday after attacking a bus containing fighters preparing for UFC 223, and actually turned himself into police after several fighters sustained injuries.

McGregor’s manager Audie Attar finally released a statement over the matter, and naturally came to his client’s defense:

McGregor himself has yet to comment on the matter and was bailed out Friday by his friend Dillon Danis following his arraignment in Brooklyn. McGregor will return to court on June 14th as his case is adjudicated.

Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg filed orders of protection against McGregor after injuries sustained during Thursday’s melee forced them out of their respective bouts at UFC 223.

Do you agree with McGregor’s manager in that rumor and misinformation have obscured what really happened? Or is this just damage control from McGregor’s team?