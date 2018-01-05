Conor McGregor Joins Dana White In Blasting ‘Weasel’ Showtime Exec

Conor McGregor has joined in on the drama between Dana White and Showtime Sports.

White called out Showtime this week for supposedly releasing the numbers incorrectly for McGregor’s August boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, apparently wanting them to release the worldwide figures of approximately 6.7 million buys rather than the 4.3 million North American buys released by Showtime.

The UFC frontman revealed he no longer trusted the network, and would never work with them again.

Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza insisted earlier today on social media that Showtime only revealed the facts, and White despised them for telling the truth:

Sounds like he's upset because we committed the cardinal sin of telling the truth (when we released the accurate total for N. American PPV buys on MayMac). Strange that telling the truth, in a press release vetted by all parties in advance, is something to be "despised" for. https://t.co/rFxKXz0Bjz — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) January 5, 2018

However, one major part of the equation is not surprisingly siding with White and rapidly fired back at Espinoza.

McGregor, who’s currently mulling an anticipated UFC return and had a previous beef with Espinoza when Showtime was rumored to have cut his microphone off on the first leg of the Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour, called him a ‘weasel’ again and said the fight’s released numbers should have had a more global focus:

Shut your weasel mouth. Who gives a fuck about the North American numbers when we are the GLOBAL KINGS you shmuck. WORLDWIDE. No.1! https://t.co/tq5Gj1Os7Y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 5, 2018

White and McGregor obviously want the biggest number possible to flaunt the bout as the biggest combat sports event of all-time, yet all numbers point to Mayweather vs. Pacquiao holding that actual title.

It appears a sore subject for both of the UFC’s most famous faces, but Mayweather vs. McGregor is long over with, and perhaps they’d be best served to shifting their focus to rebounding from a brutally down year for MMA in 2017.

Something tells me they may not, however.