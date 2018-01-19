Cody Garbrandt Says He’d ‘Rip Jean Claude Van Damme’s F***ing Head Off’

By
Tom Niston
-
4
Photo: Mark J. Rebilas for USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt made headlines when he was kicked in the face by action star Jean Claude Van Damme during a training session at Team Alpha Male.

The ordeal reportedly had Van Damme in a state of disarray as Team Alpha Male allegedly consoled him, but Garbrandt wants fans to know how a real fight between he and the 57-year-old actor would go.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former champ gave his prediction for the fantasy match while seeming a bit put off by even being asked about how a fight between the two would play out.

Check it out:

In his eyes – and probably of most – “No Love” thinks he’d handle the star with ease in a true bout, and it’s not even worth discussing:

“I’d rip his f***ing head off. Is that really a question?”

After losing the title to former teammate and champion TJ Dillashaw in a back-and-forth affair at November 2017’s UFC 217, Garbrandt’s next move in the octagon remains unknown.

But with a host of top bantamweight contenders most likely looking to make a name off of “No Love,” you can be sure Van Damme is understandably off the 135-pound star’s radar.

  • Draven

    Pfffftt, he could barely handle Dillashaw with ease.

  • Peter Dinklage

    Cody loses from here on out.

  • RMRyan

    Very classy Cody, threatening a 57 year old man. Props to you.

  • Shock Wave

    When No Love rematches the current chicken wuss “champion” and knocks him cold, all will be forgiven