Coach Opens Up On CM Punk’s Improvement Since UFC Debut

All signs point to former WWE champion and current UFC welterweight fighter CM Punk getting another bout in the Octagon.

Punk made his UFC debut in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall back at the UFC 203 pay-per-view event in September of 2016.

As seen in the fight, Gall dominated Punk and submitted him in just minutes in the very first round. This fight also marked Punk’s pro-MMA debut.

Punk continues to tease on social media that he will fight at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event. Keep in mind that the UFC has yet to announce his next bout or the fact that he’s competing at this event.

The problem with Punk fighting in the UFC is finding him an opponent.

However, there has been speculation that Punk could fight part-time fighter and media member Mike Jackson, who fought Gall under the UFC banner.

Speaking to Luke Thomas yesterday on The Luke Thomas Show on SiriusXM Rush, Punk’s coach Duke Roufus spoke about the improvement of the former WWE Superstar.

“200 percent [better],” said Roufus (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I’m not even his coach. We were friends first before we did this. I would not do this with anyone else except for my friendship with him from before he decided to fight. He’s just one hell of a guy. He’s a celebrity but he’s different than a lot of celebrities I know. Great guy. He works his ass off. He’s very well-liked on our team and he’s improved a lot.” “Let’s face it, Mickey Gall was a tough draw,” said Roufus. “He’s done quite well in the UFC so far. I think the UFC did the right thing. We don’t want to defame the sport or damage it by putting him in an un-legitimate fight. That being said, it’s very hard. They want him to come in and beat somebody, ya know?”

UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. It should be noted that this event would be ideal for Punk as this is his hometown.