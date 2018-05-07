Chad Mendes’ UFC Return Is Official

After a two-year suspension from USADA, former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes’ octagon return is official.

News came today (Mon., May 7, 2018) from the UFC via the CenturyLink Arena Boise’s official website that Mendes will return against Myles Jury at UFC Fight Night 133 on July 14 from Idaho.

A two-time title contender who has fought a veritable laundry list of the top 145-pound fighters in the world for years, Mendes has been out of action since December 2015 following a first-round knockout loss to Frankie Edgar. After the win, he was suspended for two years by USADA for testing positive for growth hormone.

One of the most powerful and athletically gifted fighters in the deeply talented UFC featherweight division, Mendes is well known for his rivalries with Conor McGregor, whom he met in a highly-publicized short-notice rivalry in July 2015 after longtime champ Jose Aldo, whom “Money” fought twice as well, pulled out on short notice.

He should be primed for a return to the top of the 145-pound ranks, yet his back will still be against the wall when he returns against Jury, as he’s lost three out of his last four bouts to the cream of the division.

Former lightweight Jury should provide a stiff test. He recently got over a rough patch in his UFC career in a new division, outlasting former WSOF champion Rick Glenn in his recent bout after stopping Mike De La Torre to run his UFC record at 145 pounds to 2-1.

With the addition of Mendes vs. Jury, the growing UFC Boise lineup looks like this as of now:

Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Paul Felder vs. James Vick

Marion Reneau vs. Cat Zingano

Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Scoggins

