Brian Ortega Eyeing Move To Lightweight After Featherweight Title Shot

After becoming the first man to ever finish former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the co-main of March 3’s UFC 222 in Las Vegas, Brian Ortega earned himself a shot at 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway.

And after that fight takes place, Ortega has his sights set on ‘something big’:

“I’ve definitely thought about it,” Ortega told the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “My goal is if I’m successful against Max Holloway, then I’m looking at some opportunities and things in the 155-pound division. We need the perfect match up, not just a regular match. I really want to give [the fans] a war, something crazy, something big.”

Given his size and skill set, it’s certainly possible that the man dubbed “T-City” could be successful at 155-pounds.

A black belt under Rener Gracie, Ortega has consistently improved his striking to become a well-rounded fighter. At just 27 years of age, he’s undefeated and riding an impressive six-fight UFC winning streak that includes six victories by way of stoppage.

Would you like to see Ortega move up in weight in the future?