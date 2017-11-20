Video: Fighter Scores Fastest Knockout In Boxing World Title History

11 seconds.

That’s all it took for 29-year-old WBO Champion Zolani Tete to successfully defend his 118-pound title against Siboniso Gonya on the undercard of an event headlined by a bout between Carl Frampton and Horacio Garcia. With the one-punch knockout, Tete now holds the record for the fastest knockout in the history of major championship fights (WBC, WBA, IBF or WBO).

Check out the stoppage below:



Tete, who holds a professional record of 26-3, with 21 of those victories coming by way of knockout, is clearly a heavy-hitter. He previously held the IBF super-flyweight title before moving up in weight to compete at bantamweight.