Betting Odds For UFC Belem: Surprise Name Favored

UFC Belem (Fight Night 125) is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 3, 2018) from the Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil.

The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to Pará in the country’s North region. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders in a middleweight bout will headline this show while Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira in a women’s flyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this six bout card is Michel Prazeres vs. Desmond Green in a lightweight bout, Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson in a heavyweight bout, Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout, and Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Anders is a -270 favorite over Machida, who is a +230 underdog. Here are the full betting odds:

Eryk Anders (-270) vs. Lyoto Machida (+230)

Valentina Shevchenko (-900) vs. Priscilla Cachoeira (+600)

Michel Prazeres (-150) vs. Des Green (+130)

Marcelo Golm (-170) vs. Timothy Johnson (+150)

Thiago Santos (-270) vs. Anthony Smith (+230)

Tim Means (-200) vs. Sergio Moraes (+170)

Alan Patrick (-230) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+190)

Marlon Vera (-135) vs. Douglas Andrade (+115)

Joe Soto (-120) vs. Iuri Alcantara (EVEN)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-145) vs. Joseph Morales (+125)

Polyana Viana (-370) vs. Maia Stevenson (+310)