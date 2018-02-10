Betting Odds For UFC 221: Close Call In Main Event

UFC 221 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 10, 2018) from the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title will serve as the main event while Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout card is Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov in a light heavyweight bout.



According to oddsmakers Rockhold, is a -140 favorite over Yoel Romero, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Hunt being a +135 underdog against Blaydes, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Interim UFC Middleweight Title: Luke Rockhold (-140) vs. Yoel Romero (+130)

Curtis Blaydes (-155) vs. Mark Hunt (+135)

Tai Tuivasa (-280) vs. Cyril Asker (+240)

Li Jingliang (-190) vs. Jake Matthews (+165)

Tyson Pedro (-265) vs. Saparbek Safarov (+225)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Dong Hyun Kim (-155) vs. Damien Brown (+135)

Israel Adesanya (-300) vs. Rob Wilkinson (+250)

Alex Volkanovski (-170) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (+150)

Jussier Formiga (-130) vs. Ben Nguyen (+110)

Ross Pearson (-145) vs. Mizuto Hirota (+125)

Jose Quinonez (-220) vs. Teruto Ishihara (+180)

Daichi Abe (-130) vs. Luke Jumeau (+110)