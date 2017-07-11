Seven Exciting Fights For Gegard Mousasi In Bellator

Yesterday (Mon., July 10, 2017), highly touted UFC middleweight contender and former Strikeforce champion Gegard Mousasi announced on The MMA Hour that he had signed a six-fight deal with Bellator MMA.

Although big name UFC fighters continue to test the free agency market, Mousasi’s jump to Bellator comes as a bit of a surprising one, as the 31-year-old is riding a five-fight winning streak, while still being in the prime of his career. He most recently defeated former champion Chris Weidman at UFC 210, and he was likely just a win or two away from a UFC title shot.

Nevertheless, Mousasi will reunite with Scott Coker and continue his career under the Bellator banner where a plethora of intriguing fights will await him.

With that being said, let’s go ahead and take a look at seven of the most exciting fights Mousasi can take in his new promotion:

A Middleweight Title Fight Against Rafael Carvalho

Starting out in Mousasi’s natural division, a middleweight title fight against reigning Bellator champion Rafael Carvlhao would be an interesting option for Mousasi, and in my opinion, a logical option for “The Dreamcatcher’s” debut.

Mousasi is without question one of the very best middleweights in the world, and likely the most accomplished fighter in Bellator’s growing middleweight division, which is why he’s deserving of a shot at gold.

Carvalho has won 14 consecutive bouts since losing his professional debut, while running through Bellator’s middleweight division with five straight victories inside the Bellator cage. He most recently scored a knockout victory over veteran Melvin Manhoef, which marked the 11th KO victory of his career, and would represent a solid challenge to welcome Mousasi to Bellator.