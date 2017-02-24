Bellator 173 Results: Main Event Ends Due To Doctor Stoppage

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, February 24th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 173 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Headlining the card are former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary and Vladimir Filipovic. James Gallagher vs. Kirill Medvedovsky in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Also, there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

The event was taped earlier today and aired on a tape-delay on Spike TV at 9 p.m. ET. Here are the results for this event:

Liam McGeary defeated Vladimir Filipovic via second round TKO at 1:06 (doctor’s stoppage: cuts and swelling).

James Gallagher defeated Kirill Medvedovsky via first round rear-naked choke (2:53).

Iony Razafiarison defeated Sinead Kavanagh via unanimous decision.

Alex Lohore defeated Colin Fletcher via second round rear-naked choke (2:42).

Shay Walsh defeated James McElhearn via unanimous decision.