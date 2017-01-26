Bellator 171 Weigh-In Results

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 171 on Thursday and you can watch them here:

Bellator 171 takes place on January 27, 2017 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas. The prelims will air at 7:00 PM EST on SpikeTV.com while the four-bout main card airs at 9:00 PM EST on Spike TV.

Melvin Guillard vs. Chidi Njokuani in a catchweight bout will serve as the main event while David Rickels vs. Aaron Derrow in a lightweight bout will serve in as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is A.J. McKee vs. Brandon Phillips in a featherweight bout and Jessica Middleton vs. Alice Yauger in a female flyweight bout.

Here are the weigh-in results:

David Rickels (170.3) vs. Aaron Derrow (169.8)

Jessica Middleton (126) vs. Alice Smith Yauger (125.7)

A.J. McKee (145.6) vs. Brandon Phillips (146.8)

Craig Farley (155.5) vs. Mike Breeden (155.9)

Dominic Garcia (170.5) vs. Will Lavine (170.8)

Manuel Meraz (170.2) vs. Scott Heston (170.1)

Johnny Marigo (135.5) vs. Joseph Fulk (135.9)

Chance Rencountre (170) vs. Jake Lindsey (170.9)

Gaston Reyno (145.2) vs. Justin Overton (146)

Chris Harris (184.7) vs. Jordan Young (187)

Tyrell Fortune (244.4) vs. Will Johnson (228.1)

Jarod Trice (223.6) vs. Kevin Woltkamp (238)

Bruna Ellen (125) vs. Carmela James (124.2)