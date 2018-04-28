Bellator 198 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, April 28, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 198. Headlining the card are Fedor Emenklo and Frank Mir, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Fedor Emelianenko and Frank Mir meet in a heavyweight bout in the main event.

Emmanuel Sanchez and Sam Sicilia meet in a featherweight bout in the co-main event.

Gerald Harris vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. is next in a middleweight bout. In round 1, Lovato Jr. takes him down and locks in the armbar submission for the quick win.

Neiman Gracie vs. Javier Torres is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, both men trading kicks in the first, Torres tags Gracie with a nice counter left. Torres throws a kick which is caught by Gracie. Gracie takes him down, but Torres works back up quickly. Gracie gets another takedown, currently working from Torres full guard. Gracie has Torres in a toehold right now. In round 2, Gracie gets him down and now working from Torres’ guard. Gracie is all over Torres right now, in full mount like a lead blanket working an arm triangle choke. Gets the finish.

Opening the main card on Paramount Network is Dillon Danis vs. Kyle Walker in a catchweight bout. In round 1, Walker is landing hard on Danis early. Danis pulls guard. Landing some elbows from the bottom. Now going for an armbar. Danis goes got the leg and he’s got a toehold. Walker taps out.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir



Featherweight: Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Sam Sicilia



Middleweight: Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Gerald Harris via submission (armbar) at 1:11 of R1



Welterweight: Neiman Gracie def. Javier Torres via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:18 of R2



Catchweight: Dillon Danis def. Kyle Walker via submission (toehold) at 1:38 of R1



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online/7 p.m. ET)

R’Mandel Cameron def. P.J. Caligas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mark Stoddard def. Dan Stittgen via submission (triangle choke) at 4:43 of R1

Eric Wisely def. Morgan Sickinger via submission (armbar) at 1:12 of R1

Joey Diehl def. Nate Williams via submission (triangle choke) at :54 of R1

Asef Askar and Andrew Johnson fight to majority draw (27-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Adil Benjilany def. Corey Jackson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sultan Umar def. Tom Angeloff via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Robert Morrow def. Adam Maciejewski via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)