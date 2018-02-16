Bellator 194 Results: Matt Mitrione Decisions Roy Nelson

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, February 16th, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 194. Headlining the card are Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson meet in a heavyweight bout in the main event. In round 1, Mitrione already landing on Big Country. Landing huge bombs on Nelson up against the cage. Mitrione wisely kicking that lead leg. Taking out the foundation is a smart move. Nelson gets the takedown, is in Mitrione’s half guard, then makes the pass to side control. In round 2, Nelson gets the takedown, is in Mitrione’s half guard, then makes the pass to side control. Nelson lost side control, gets upright, lands one big shot right before the bell. Mitrione already attacking Nelson’s lead leg. Roy predictably throwing bombs over the top without actually looking to aim them. Mitrione has done some damage to Nelson’s left eye with that hard jab.In round 3, Big Country gets a huge slam takedown. Working on Mitrione’s ribs from half guard. Mitrione already potshotting that left eye of Nelson’s. He needs to avoid the takedown to make sure the judge’s get it right. Welp, too late. Nelson got the double and is on top of him again. Nelson uses that belly to smother Mitrione while he passes to side control. Nailing Mitrione with strikes. Roy appears to be taking a little break here with less than a minute on the clock. Mitrione used the opportunity to get upright. Now back down. The fight ends with Nelson on top landing shots. The judges gave the win to Mitrione by decision.

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire and Derek Campos meet in in a lightweight bout in the co-main event. In round 1, Patricky comes forward with some crispy punches. Campos still pushing forward. Patricky comes forward with some crispy punches. Campos still pushing forward. The uppercut/short left combo from Patricky was lethal and led to Campos covering up on the ground, which was the end of the fight.

Heather Hardy vs. Ana Julaton is next in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Hardy coming forward, landing, but Julaton ties her up against the cage. Julaton struggling for a double, Hardy defending. Hardy working for a choke. Hardy working hard for this choke but Julaton is saved by the bell. In round 2, Julaton catches a kick from Hardy and takes her down. Working in guard but Heather is holding her close, nullifying any attempt for her to post up. Julaton creates some space only to have Hardy blast her a couple times from the bottom. Hardy on Julaton’s back trying to get a choke. In round 3, The ref breaks them up, puts them back in the center to actually do more than hug each other tightly. There wasn’t a lot of action and Chael Sonnen was able to mock the majority of this fight. The judges gave the win to Hardy by decision.

Liam McGeary vs. Vadim Nemkov is next in a light heavyweight bout. In round 1, we are off to a fast start with kicks flying from both guys. Nemkov right already landed on Mcgeary’s cheek. Nemkov was aggressive early by pressing the action. McGeary stuffed a takedown and landed a nice kick on the breakaway. Nemkov’s legkicks are doing damage to McGeary, chopping him up good. Nemkov was able to score a takedown as the bell sounded. In round 2, McGeary back on his feet after the fight hits the mat. Nemkov landing kicks to that lead leg and shots over the top. Liam hasn’t changed his stance, has not made any adjustments at all. Nemkov is wrecking that lead leg and landing punches at will. In round 3, McGeary basically fighting on one leg now. McGeary on the ground, trying to stand up but his leg has had almost enough and buckled under him. He finally struggles his way upright. Dan Miragliotta calls a halt to the action when McGeary limps and turns away from the fight.



Opening the main card on Spike TV is Tywan Claxton vs. Jose Antonio Perez in a featherweight bout. In round 1, they had a feeling out process early. Claxton missed a while knee strike then attempt to clinch but Perez pushed him off. Claxton landed a nice double and ended up in side guard, but now back in full guard. Claxton landing some hard elbows from half guard. Perez turtling up, trying to avoid strikes. In round 2, Claxton already has Perez down again, in half guard just smothering him, landing hard shots. Eventually, Claxton put on the strikes and the referee had to no chose to stop the fight.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Matt Mitrione def. Roy Nelson via majority decision (28-28, 29-28 x 2).



Lightweight: Patricky Pitbull def. Derek Campos at 2:23 of R1



Female Flyweight: Heather Hardy def. Ana Julaton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight: Vadim Nemkov def. Liam McGeary via TKO (injury) – Round 3, 4:02



Featherweight: Tywan Claxton def. Jose Perez via TKO at 3:39 of R2



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online)



Ross Richardson def. Ronie Arana Leon via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:41

Mike Kimbel def. Geoffrey Then via knockout (slam, punches) – Round 1, 1:03

Regivaldo Carvalho def. Tom English via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:17

Jarod Trice def. Walter Howard via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcus Surin def. Dean Hancock via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 4:50

Kastriot Xhema def. Peter Nascimento via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:52

Pat Casey def. Tyler Hamilton via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)