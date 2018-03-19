Anderson Silva Says He Could Fight For UFC Title Again

42-year-old former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva may never step foot into the Octagon again.

After failing a second drug test that forced him out of a scheduled bout against Kelvin Gastelum late last year, Silva could possibly receive a lengthy suspension that could result in an end to one of the most illustrious careers in UFC history.

“The Spider” is remaining optimistic, however, even going as far as to say that he could potentially fight for the title again one day:

“I’m happy with everything that I’ve conquered,” Silva told Globo Esporte (via Bloody Elbow). “Nothing is forever. I still have my UFC contract and I’m very happy with it. Only time will tell what’s next. I’m feeling well, I train everyday, I’m a healthy guy. Waiting is all there is to it. I’m still alive in the division and there may be a chance to fight for the title again.”

Given his age and the likelihood that he’ll be reprimanded for failing a drug test, this seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened in mixed martial arts.

The Brazilian last competed at UFC 208 in January 2018, scoring a decision victory over Derek Brunson.

Prior to that, he had gone 0-4-1 in his previous five fights, dropping losses to Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, and Daniel Cormier.