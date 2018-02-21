Anderson Silva Continues To Blame Tainted Supplements For Failed Drug Test

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva continues to speak out about his latest failed drug test.

“The Spider” is facing up to a two-year suspension or possibly even more as a result of this.

It’s been well documented that Silva was pulled from his bout against Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC Fight Night 122 event after he was flagged due to a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation.

He tested positive for two banned substances, which were methyltestosterone and a diuretic. Those samples were collected back on October 26. It should be noted that Methyltestosterone is considered a synthetic anabolic steroid.

Silva tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and androsterone in 2015. He blamed his first failed drug test on a Thai sex drug. As a result, he was on the sidelines for one year.

Silva told TMZ Sports on Tuesday (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) that his latest failed drug test could be blamed on tainted supplements.

“Maybe the supplements I’m using are contaminated,” Silva told TMZ. “I don’t know. I’m just waiting. Because obviously if I take these steroids, I’m stupid. I’m too old. I’m not at the start of my career. I’m [at the] finish.”

Silva ignited public imagination with talks of a super fight with Roy Jones Jr a few years ago. This was before UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor ever decided to make the jump and fight Floyd Mayweather.

Silva first called for a boxing match with Jones Jr. back in 2009. At the time, Silva was in the middle of his dominant title run.